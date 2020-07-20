Ralph Staffins set a goal when he was hired to oversee the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce last year.
Staffins, president and CEO of the chamber, told board members at an early meeting about his plans for 5-Star accreditation by the United States Chamber of Commerce. Only 1 percent of chambers across the nation earn the 5-Star designation each year.
The designation is the only national program that recognizes chambers for effective organizational procedures and community involvement. The extensive review period lasts six to nine months and looks at areas of governance, government affairs and technology.
"Accreditation validates a chamber as having programs that benefit its local economy and positively influence its community,” said Raymond P. Towle, U.S. Chamber vice president of federation relations and institute for organization management.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world’s largest business federation representing the interests of more than three million businesses of all sizes, as well as state and local chambers and industry associations.
Staffins said achieving the designation was a group effort.
“This incredible accomplishment would not be possible without the hard work and dedication from our staff,” he said. "This recognition is a true testament to the relentless dedication to our members and the Brunswick-Golden Isles community."
Accredited local chambers receive 3-, 4- or 5-star ratings. State chambers are recognized as either accredited state chambers or accredited state chambers with distinction, said Dallas Fletcher, communications director for the Golden Isles chamber.
“This is a huge honor for our organization,” Fletcher said. “This puts us in the top 1 percent of chambers in the United States.”