The annual Grits & Issues Breakfast is an opportunity for business leaders to share their concerns, priorities and wishes with state and federal law makers before legislative sessions start after the first of the year.

The event, from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 9 at the Jekyll Island Convention Center, will have a more regional flavor this year, with representatives from the Camden and McIntosh county chambers participating.

More from this section

Lawyers call for Camden jailers to be fired

Lawyers call for Camden jailers to be fired

A lawyer representing a Camden County jail inmate captured on video in a violent altercation with five jailers is calling for criminal charges and the immediate firing of the jailers involved in the incident.

Bank values its history, looks toward future

Bank values its history, looks toward future

One of the oldest banks in Georgia has a big footprint throughout our region, and one reason for that is its leadership. Southeastern Bank, founded in 1888, has a long history of strong leadership and exceptional customer service.