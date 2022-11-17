The annual Grits & Issues Breakfast is an opportunity for business leaders to share their concerns, priorities and wishes with state and federal law makers before legislative sessions start after the first of the year.
The event, from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 9 at the Jekyll Island Convention Center, will have a more regional flavor this year, with representatives from the Camden and McIntosh county chambers participating.
The Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber is hosting the event. During Wednesday’s board of director’s meeting, chamber president and CEO Ralph Staffins III said Camden and McIntosh counties share the same state representatives and senator, which is why they were invited to participate for the first time.
Allison Shores, president and CEO of the Camden County Chamber of Commerce, will introduce the keynote speaker, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr. Katerina Hall, president and CEO of the Darien-McIntosh County chamber will serve as moderator after she introduces the panelists, U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, as well as state representatives Buddy DeLoach, R-Townsend, Steven Sainz, R-Woodbine, and state representative-elect Rick Townsend.
Admission is $60 a ticket or $480 for a table of eight. Call Danielle Lewis at 912 265-0620 or email dlewis@bgicoc.com for reservations or for more information.
In other business, Staffins shared the results of the chamber’s legislative survey at the meeting. The survey was created to help the chamber identify the key issues they plan to discuss with state lawmakers before the General Assembly legislative session begins in January.
Among the results he shared:
• 18% of businesses and homes have been impacted by unprecedented flooding from rain episodes.
• 60% of respondents believe the state should do more to help small or minority owned businesses.
• 95% support the expansion of the Coastal Pines Technical College to increase workforce development, specifically for advanced manufacturing and aerospace.
• 97% support expansion at College of Coastal Georgia to support the nursing and hospitality employee shortage.
• 66% want improved internet access in rural areas.
• 87% want the state to do more to address mental health problems.
• 77% want the local chamber to engage with the Jacksonville, Fla. chamber to keep the annual Georgia/Florida football game in the region.
• 63% of business owners believe the homeless issue in Glynn County has negatively impacted their business.
• 83% believe the homeless issue has gotten significantly worse over the past year.
• 62% believe the state should create legislation to create parity between online retailers and brick-and-mortar retailers.
• 73% support legislation that waives certain regulations and fees for startup companies.
• 56% believe Brunswick and Glynn County are pro business.
“This data will be used to craft our legislative agenda,” he said.
Chamber officials also expressed relief at the meeting over voter approval of the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax referendum on Election Day.
The surprise was the vote was split on the mainland, while there was more support in St. Simons Island.
“Me, personally, I’m glad it’s over,” Staffins said.