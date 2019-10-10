The Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce and the Glynn County Development Authority have a shared vision along with 19 different organizations in the Golden Isles.
That vision will be better reflected in coming months as a major rebranding is conducted.
“Working with the Brunswick and Golden Isles Chamber on this project is an opportunity for us to work with a partner to further the shared vision for our community; to make Brunswick and the Golden Isles an exceptional place in Georgia to live, work, and visit, by strengthening our communities and enhancing the quality of life,” said Wayne Johnson, Brunswick & Glynn County Development Authority chairman of board of governors.
The rebranding will help the chamber with its primary responsibility to promoting a positive economic climate through the projects created to benefit the community.
“It is our responsibility as the chamber to communicate effectively to our members and the community,” said Ralph Staffins, the chamber president and CEO. “This rebranding campaign represents a transformation in our organization.”
The development authority showcases the region as a destination capable of meeting the demands of today’s global market to companies and site selection partners.
“Updating our brand and communication strategy is part of the on-going promise to our customers of a responsive, professional and collaborative location selection process that supports today’s business needs,” said Ryan Moore, president of the economic and development authority. The two organizations have selected h2o Creative Group for their rebranding efforts, including a comprehensive redesign of the organizations’ brands, logs, websites and communications collateral. The work is expected to be done over the next several months.
“As the voice of the business community in Glynn County, it was important for us to choose a local firm,” said Greer Anderson, chair of the chamber’s board of directors. “We are excited for the opportunity to partner with the economic and development authority in this effort.”