The proposed splash pad at Mary Ross Park, in Brunswick, may be in trouble.
At this morning’s meeting, the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce board voted unanimously to draft a letter opposing the project. Scott McQuade, president of the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau said he will ask his board to sign on to the letter, which will be given to city officials before tonight’s city commission meeting, which begins at 6 p.m.
Michael Kaufman, a member of the chamber board, said a splash pad at the park was never part of the city’s master plan, and when city commissioners were first persuaded to build one the estimated cost was $100,000. He also said the splash pad and support building would take up too much room at Mary Ross Park, negatively affecting big events like CoastFest and Stewbilee. A pad would also limit the city’s ability to host other large public events at the park.