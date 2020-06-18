Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the year-end report by the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce did not paint a dark picture.
Through social media, the chamber’s reach has nearly doubled. It also has seen a 24 percent increase in visitors to its newsletter.
During Wednesday’s meeting, officials said the chamber continues programs such as Business & Bites and Coffee & Connections. The small business of the month is also honored amid the health crisis.
The chamber has restructured the board of directors, created focus committees, updates its membership database, restructured its organizational chart and created a recovery task force.
On June 29, the chamber will hold a board of directors retreat where a new chairperson will be named to assume the position beginning July 1. Awards will be announced for Small Business of the Year, the Entrepreneurial Spirit Award, Community Champion Award, Ambassador of the Year Award and the Chairman’s Award that day.
The chamber will also be circulating a petition in coming days in the business community expressing support for hate crime legislation. The petition will be sent to elected officials in Atlanta.
“The board supports sending a letter to the General Assembly. We will be issuing a statement in coming days,” said Dallas Fletcher, the chamber’s communications coordinator.
The online Chamber Experience is starting its second week of online auctions to replace the annual fundraiser that generates the most charitable donations of the year for the organization. One change is all the bidding for auction items is done on the chamber’s Facebook page, Fletcher said.
“It’s going pretty good,” she said. “We’re getting pretty good interest.”