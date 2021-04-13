Chamber combines two events

The Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce was lucky enough to have timed its annual Business and Bites event in 2020 just before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event, one of the two largest fundraisers of the year for the chamber, attracted a large crowd and was considered a great success.
That wasn’t the case for the Chamber Experience, which was held online because of health concerns. While the online auction was a success, the Chamber Experience wasn’t the same as the live event held at Sea Palms.
This year, with a growing number of people getting COVID-19 vaccines, the chamber has decided to combine both events into one at Gascoigne Park on June 19.
“We’re taking the major elements from both events and combining them into one,” said Danielle Lewis, the chamber’s administrative assistant.
Business and Bites, formerly known as the Business Expo, enables participants to maximize their business exposure with influential decision makers, build new business relationships, introduce new products to the marketplace and generate publicity, make on-the-spot sales and network with hundreds of people in a casual business setting.
Exhibitors at the event include businesses that provide medical, lodging, meals, tours, insurance, financial, education, news, home improvements and many other services.
The Chamber Experience is an annual event where local vendors set up booths to showcase their goods and services. Donated items are also auctioned during the live event.
Combining the two events outdoors at Gascoigne Park will create enough space for everyone to feel comfortable, especially with a growing number of people getting their COVID-19 vaccinations.
The caterers include Georgia Sea Grill & 3 Little Birds Catering, Henshaw Companies (Salata, Fuse & Jimmy Johns), Kona Ice, Mr. Shucks Seafood, Porch, South of Heaven BBQ, Stripling’s General Store, The Westin at Jekyll Island and Tipsy McSway’s.
The corporate sponsors include local banks, Georgia Power, College of Coastal Georgia, The Brunswick News and other large businesses in the Golden Isles.
“We see the event being a fun night out for the entire community unlike anything the Chamber has ever done before,” Lewis said.
The event will be held 5 to 9 p.m. at Gascoigne Park, with live music by Squirt Gun. Entry tickets are $20, are food tasting tickets will be $1 each. There is also an entry package for $25 that includes admission plus 10 food tasting tickets.
Go to brunswickgoldenisleschamber.com for tickets or more information.