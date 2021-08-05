Danielle Lewis has been promoted to chief operating officer of the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce.
She will be responsible for the chamber’s day-to-day administrative and operational functions, as well as events and day-to-day management of the Chamber Foundation including grant writing.
Event responsibilities include planning, coordination and leading all aspects of the chamber’s events and special projects, in addition to the development and implementation of new events that provide benefits to members and the community.
Lewis formerly served as the chamber’s events and special projects director.
“It is such an honor to be a part of such a wonderful organization to take on such an important role,” Lewis said. “I look forward to continuing to serve the business community in the years to come.”
Lewis wasn’t the only chamber employee to receive a promotion. McKenzie Padgett is now director of membership services, replacing Stephanie D’Amico who left in June to spend more time with family. Padgett, who most recently served as the chamber’s communication and marketing coordinator, will be responsible for membership customer service, leading the Chamber Ambassador Program and the Small Business Committee in charge of selecting the Small Business of the Month Awards. She will represent the chamber at membership events, community meetings and functions.
“It has been a wonderful experience for the last year to work at the chamber, and I look forward to the community involvement my new role requires and to be a part of our community’s growth,” Padgett said.
Chamber president Ralph Staffins praised the work performed by his staff to promote the Golden Isles.
“The chamber is fortunate to have such an incredible staff that drives home our mission,” he said. “These promotions were well deserved and will propel our organization into the future.”