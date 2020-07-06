The annual dinner traditionally held by the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce had to be canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But it didn’t stop the chamber from recognizing individuals and businesses that made meaningful contributions to the business community the past year.
Peachtree Pest Control was named the Small Business of the Year. The business was described as an “innovator within its industry” that had demonstrated growth in revenue and profits and increased its workforce.
Peachtree also has an outstanding record of community service and a strong commitment to the growth and development of its employees and the community, according to chamber officials.
Zack Gowen of Georgia Sea Grill received the Entrepreneurial Spirit Award for his ability to combine outstanding personal characteristics with a winning business concept to achieve success.
SunCoast Paper & Chemical was presented with the Community Champion Award for its role as a small business that has generously supported local non-profits, events and organizations by contributing time, talents and resources for the betterment of the community.
The Ambassador of the Year Award went to Tony Montenegro of Coastal Georgia Insurance Solutions for earning the most points throughout the year. Points are earned by attending and volunteering at chamber-sponsored events, recruiting new members and participating in member visits.
The Chairman’s Award was presented by outgoing chair Greer Anderson to Ben Hartman with HunterMaclean. The award is presented to a board member selected by the chairman for going above and beyond to further the vision and mission of the chamber and to improve the quality of life in Brunswick and the Golden Isles.
Anderson also officially passed the chairman’s gavel to Hartman, who will help lead the chamber for the next year.