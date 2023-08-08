The next superintendent of Cumberland Island National Seashore will face issues that require immediate attention.
David Kyler, executive director for the Center for a Sustainable Coast, said the new superintendent will have the same mandate as others: honor the Congressional designation of Cumberland Island and its stated purpose as a National Seashore by acquiring remaining privately owned holdings and do as much as possible to prevent further private development.
“To restrict further development, the superintendent must vigilantly uphold the explicit legal requirements for all proposed permitting to be considered in a public hearing and ensure that all environmental impacts are carefully evaluated,” Kyler said.
The Clean Water Act, Wilderness Act and the National Environmental Policy Act must all be followed.
All plans must be reviewed, including the land management plan and wilderness plan, to “identify all deficiencies and inconsistencies among those plans, and rigorously use them to support all decisions affecting Cumberland Island resources,” he said.
“The single most important action is for the superintendent to obey the language of the Seashore Act that created the National Seashore and to diligently enforce and comply with all applicable laws intended to protect public resources in general, and to conserve Cumberland Island’s uniquely pristine condition,” he said.
Another decision will be how the National Park Service responds to a lawsuit challenging the way the horses have been managed on the island.
Alice Keyes, vice president of coastal conservation with One Hundred Miles, said finalizing the update of the Visitor Use Management Plan will be an important priority for the new superintendent.
“We hope a new draft will be released soon with more specificity regarding enforcement, adaptive management, and monitoring strategies that will be implemented to preserve the diverse habitats of the sensitive and endangered species found on the island,” Keyes said.
Keyes said it’s important to foster good communications with the National Seashore’s superintendent.
“Maintaining open lines of open communication with the community is critical to building good relationships and a foundation of conservation,” Keyes said. “One Hundred Miles looks forward to finding ways to partner with the National Park Service and its new leadership for the good of the National Seashore and our coast.”