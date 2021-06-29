After being adjusted last week, the cutting chain powered by the VB 10,000 crane vessel is advancing steadily in the task of separating one more section from the shipwrecked Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound, according to Unified Command.
Hampered by a huge fire and dense structural steel, the effort to separate this foremost section of what remains of the shipwreck is stretching into week eight. Salvors have not even ruled out carefully directed blasts of explosives, an option for which T&T Salvage received the necessary federal permitting last week.
Cutting operations paused Wednesday night after the massive cutting chain became snagged in the steel shaft housing a vertical support girder, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command. In response, workers employed a mobile “wildcat pulley” to give the cutting chain a more sideways angle.
After the snagged chain was freed, the VB 10,000 resumed cutting operations around 10 p.m. Saturday, Himes said.
The wildcat pulley remains in place to maintain the “shallow angle” needed for the chain to tear its way through the final steel layers and achieve separation, Himes said
Though progress is slow and tedious in the best of conditions, the chain has continued to churn unabated since Saturday night, Himes said Monday afternoon.
“We’re not complete with the cut yet, but they are still cycling the chain,” Himes said. “They’re using that wildcat pulley and it seems to be making progress.”
The Golden Ray overturned on its port side Sept. 8, 2019 while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles.
The cut on what is known as Section 3 is more than 75% complete, Himes said. Having advanced most of the way through the half-submerged shipwreck’s steel exterior on both sides, each end of the cutting chain is now in a straight vertical position, Himes said. This makes it difficult to get the necessary traction to create the force of tension needed for cutting steel with chain.
That is where the wildcat pulley comes in, Himes said. During normal cutting operations, pulleys secured in the arching trusses of the 255-foot-tall VB 10,000 connect either end of the cutting chain to the crane vessel’s system of wiring and winches. But at this late stage in the Section 3 cut, the wildcat pulley has been enlisted to create a more effect cutting angle, Himes said.
The wildcat pulley is instead set farther out to the edge on one side of the crane vessel’s trusses. The cutting chain on that side feeds through the pulley, then down to that hull’s deck where it is secured. This gives the cutting chain the wider angle needed for movement, Himes said.
“The chain is very close to a 90-degree angle,” Himes said. “They needed the wildcat pulley to flatten it out to get the angle needed to continue to make progress. The wildcat is not a fixed pulley. It travels. That angle of the chain is very, very acute. The wildcat pulley keeps the angle a little more shallow.”
This fifth cut into the shipwreck has been perhaps the most challenging to date. Cutting began May 6 and was interrupted a week later when a welder’s torch sparked a massive fire inside the shipwreck, fueled by hundreds of vehicles in the cargo hold above the waterline.
The cutting chain paused several times, before and after the fire to allow workers suspended from rappel lines to make alterations in the cutting path. These alterations were intended to avoid the 2-foot-thick masses of steel where the interior decks are secured to a steel girder.
Last week, salvors received permission from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to use “low hazard flexible-linear shaped charges” to blast through the thick steel if necessary. The foam-encased devices deliver precisely aimed charges of the explosive RDX, cutting through steel along a well-aimed cutline.
The charges are a backup plan that would be used to cut through difficult thick masses of steel that hamper the cutting chain’s progress. But over the last couple of days, salvors have been satisfied with the chain’s progress, Himes said
“The salvage master hasn’t called for them yet,” Himes said of the charges. “The chain seems to be working its way along as planned and designed. So they don’t see a need for the contingency plan yet.”
Since cutting began in November, four sections have been cut away and hoisted onto barges. Each has been shipped via barge to a recycling facility in Gibson, La.
About 300 feet of the shipwreck remains in the sound, between Jekyll and St. Simons islands.