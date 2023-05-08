The soft hum of a drill drifted out of Chadwicks newly-refurbished workshop. It’s a sound that’s been a part of the jewelry store’s soundtrack for 41 years.
The shop, located at 205 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island, has the unique distinction of housing an onsite jeweler, a rarity in this day and time. But for Chadwicks, it’s a tradition that began when its doors opened more than four decades ago.
It started with Richard Heckle, a master gemologist who founded the business in 1982. Heckle’s daughter, Shay, spent years learning the ropes under her father’s watchful eye. When he passed in 2018, she continued the tradition of offering top-quality products and service he championed.
“My dad was all about tradition,” Shay recalled with a smile. “He will be gone five years this year.”
But Shay isn’t carrying the mantle alone. Pam Anderson, a longtime family friend and master jeweler, joined the store last year after the departure of their previous onsite jeweler.
“We’ve always had an onsite jeweler which is so important. There are very few things that we send out of the store,” Shay said. “But I’ve known Pam since ‘94. She’s been in the business for more than 35 years.”
Together, Pam and Shay have continued to provide dedicated customers with the same family feel they’ve come to know and expect at Chadwicks.
“We’ve known each other for so long, we are like family,” Pam said with a smile. “I think that is something that helps us understand our customers better. We know what it’s like and we know how jewelry becomes a sentimental part of your family and its history. You have to have a jeweler that you can trust and one you can communicate with.”
That’s what generations of local families have found at Chadwicks. Through the years, they’ve trusted the staff with their most prized possessions. And whether it’s designing a new piece from scratch or refurbishing an heirloom, Chadwicks has both the skill and resources to provide the very best.
“It’s so personal, especially if you need to have something repaired. You should be able to feel comfortable talking with your jeweler, so they can tell you exactly what will be done and the cost,” Pam said.
At Chadwicks, that’s considerably lower than other stores. Their onsite service cuts out both the risk as well as extra costs of sending pieces to other locations. They also provide a wide variety of loose gems and settings, which they purchase wholesale. That allows them to pass the savings onto their customers. It also presents endless options when it comes to selecting or creating a piece. That, Shay adds, comes in handy as Mother’s Day (May 14) and graduations loom.
“For Mother’s Day, people often like to do birthstones and we can do any of those. We have a lot already and we are designing new things every week,” she said.
“Of course, we have diamonds. The colored diamonds are still very popular which is a lot of fun. And we have lots of pearls, which is always classic.”
They’re also ideal for both brides, bridal parties and wedding guests.
“Wedding season is definitely in full swing,” Pam said with a nod. “It’s a busy time of year.”
Even so, the staff of Chadwicks is committed to helping shoppers discover the perfect piece for any occasion. Helping families, many of which are multi-generational customers, is another way of carrying on her father’s legacy.
“Dad was always very focused on customer service and that’s what he stressed to me from the minute I started working beside him in 1995. We have families where he worked with the grandparents, then the parents and now we’re working with the grandkids and their kids. It’s really cool,” she said.
And her priority is continuing to steer the future of the business for the generations to come.
“Family really is the most important thing,” she said.