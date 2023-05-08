The soft hum of a drill drifted out of Chadwicks newly-refurbished workshop. It’s a sound that’s been a part of the jewelry store’s soundtrack for 41 years.

The shop, located at 205 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island, has the unique distinction of housing an onsite jeweler, a rarity in this day and time. But for Chadwicks, it’s a tradition that began when its doors opened more than four decades ago.

More from this section