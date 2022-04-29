Every spring, people across the nation gather to remember those who lost their lives to violent crimes and support those who survived heinous acts.
Glynn County will do the same with a ceremony for National Crime Victims’ Rights Week from 6 to 7 p.m. today at the Glynn County Courthouse.
Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins will give the opening and closing remarks for the program. County Commissioner Walter Rafolski will present a Crime Victims’ Rights Week proclamation signed by the entire commission. Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson is also slated to speak.
“Crime Victims’ Rights Week is important for both the surviving family members and friends of victims lost, and for those victims still working through the judicial process,” Higgins said in a statement. “ We take time to honor and remember them during this week and renew our dedication to provide our victims with ongoing support throughout the year.”
Glynn County has already seen its fair share of violence in 2022, including the recent death of local musician Travis Payne. A 17-year-old from Waynesville, Edward Aaron Hunter III, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with Payne’s death.
A spate of shootings in late December and early January resulted in the death of Amondrick Tijuane Roberts and the creation of the Operation Safe Glynn, a multi-agency effort to fight against the recent rise in violence.
The past few months have also brought convictions in other cases, most notably the death of Ahmaud Arbery. A trio of White men — Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan — were convicted of murder and other charges in relation to the 25-year-old Black man’s shooting death last November in state court.
The McMichaels’ were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole while Bryan was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
The three were also found guilty of federal hate crimes charges in February. Their sentencing is slated for Aug. 8.
Also in February, Calvin Robert Jenkins was found guilty of murdering FLETC student Wolf Valmond in the Pier Village on St. Simons Island in 2019. Jenkins was sentenced to life in prison.
In March, Everette Belafonte Bennett Jr. and Travis Tyrone Kates Jr., 21, were found guilty of murder and other charges related to the death of Antonio Randolph in 2019. The duo is awaiting sentencing.
In a proclamation on National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, President Joe Biden said that more work needs to be done to help victims.
“Over the years, crime victims’ rights have evolved. Dedicated professionals have worked to develop support and services for survivors that are more holistic, trauma-informed, and effective at overcoming systemic barriers that certain communities face in prosecuting offenders and obtaining justice,” the proclamation said. “However, more work remains to be done to advance these goals.
“During National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, our nation renews our commitment to providing survivors of crime the support they need to heal. We honor the dedicated victim service providers who support crime victims, and we continue to advance this important cause for all people.”