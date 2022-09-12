Glynn County firefighters, police officers and officials joined others around the nation Sunday morning in memorial ceremonies on the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on New York and the Pentagon.

An honor guard raised an American flag to half staff at the Ballard Fire Department as firefighters and officers stood at attention on the bright, humid morning. The ceremony, which in the past coincided with the time American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center at 8:46 a.m., began about 20 minutes early.

Ceremony pays tribute to anniversary of 9/11

