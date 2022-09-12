Ceremony pays tribute to anniversary of 9/11

Glynn County firefighters, police officers and officials joined others around the nation Sunday morning in memorial ceremonies on the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on New York and the Pentagon.
An honor guard raised an American flag to half staff at the Ballard Fire Department as firefighters and officers stood at attention on the bright, humid morning. The ceremony, which in the past coincided with the time American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center at 8:46 a.m., began about 20 minutes early.
Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste was an eyewitness as American Airlines Flight 77 came in low over Washington before slamming into the west side of the Pentagon.
Battiste was an FBI agent working as a bomb technician in Quantico, Va., at the time and was on the way to Washington to give a demonstration of equipment and techniques to the FBI director.
After his address at the ceremony, Battiste said he was driving the bomb truck when they heard Tower 2 had been struck, but at the time didn’t know the cause.
“We were sitting there stuck in traffic,’’ when he looked out the truck window and saw a plane coming in low.
“We thought it was off course,’’ he said.
Then the call came that the plane had crashed into the Pentagon, Battiste said.
“We threw on the lights,’’ and drove to the crash scene, he said.
Battiste said the bomb truck was one of the first on the scene at the burning building, but he told the crowd earlier he didn’t know at first whether to pull a fire hose as a volunteer firefighter or start an investigation.
Investigators have subsequently learned the Pentagon was a secondary target; the hijackers would have preferred the White House, he said.
The crash not only took out power and communications at the building, but it also closed the helipad where emergency flights could have landed, Battiste said.
“They couldn’t have planned it any better,’’ he said.
But the positive side came the next day, Battiste said when he saw the people of Maryland, Virginia and D.C. pull together.
He said people who wanted to flee that day stayed at their posts and did their duties.
“We rose to the occasion,’’ he told the crowd, “and we continue to rise every day.”
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, recalled the Georgians who were killed, all of whom were younger than 45. They were: Claude Michael Gann, 41, a sales executive from Roswell; Maynard S. Spence Jr., 42, a construction safety executive from Douglasville; Harshad Sham Thatte, 30, a consultant from Norcross; U.S. Army Maj. Stephen V. Long, 39; U.S. Army Maj. Wallace Cole Hogan Jr., 39, of Macon, and Adam White, 26, of Buckhead.
While the terrorists meant to stoke fear and pain, they did not anticipate “the love and patriotism that would unite the American people in a way never seen before and unmatched since,’’ Carter said in a statement.
Carter said he prays for those who are mourning the loss of loved ones, for those whose lives were senselessly taken and for veterans and active-duty military who served in the aftermath.
“But I challenge you on this somber anniversary to also remember the love, the service and the patriotism that was felt nationwide on 9/12. That is who we are at our core. That is worth remembering, honoring, and celebrating,’’ Carter said.