The world was forever changed when terrorists launched a surprise attack using commercial airliners and killing close to 3,000 men, women and children on American soil on Sept. 11, 2001.
On Saturday, the 20th anniversary of the deadly attack, the Golden Isles will honor those who perished that day when airliners struck the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. A final strike planned by terrorists was foiled when the hijacked aircraft crashed into the ground in Pennsylvania during a struggle with alert passengers, killing all aboard.
Woodmen of the World Chapter 320 and Glynn County Fire Rescue will hold a ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday at Glynn County Fire Station 8, located off Spur 25 at 141 Carl Alexander Way. All active firefighters, paramedics, EMTs, active and retired military personnel, and law enforcement officers are encouraged to attend.
The event, also open to the public, will be attended by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who will give the keynote address.
The Georgia Air National Guard’s 224th JCSS will host a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at 8:30 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Brunswick.
U.S. Air Force Maj. Thomas Naldrett, commander of the 224th JCSS, and Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey will speak at the ceremony.
The 224th JCSS was one of the first Air National Guard units to be activated to the Middle East and left on Sept. 22, 2001, 11 days after the terrorist attacks.