Brunswick’s Ida Mae Lawson has forgotten little from nearly 102 years of living, but she has clearly forgiven a lot.
After all, somebody had to sort scrap iron at the shipyards during World War II. Skin color and the social mores of the time no doubt relegated such tasks to good folks like Ida Mae, but this menial dirty work at the Liberty Ship yards on the Brunswick River paid good money for a black woman in the Deep South back then, she assured me.
And looking back from the comfort of her daughter’s tidy home on F Street last week, Ida Mae allowed that she was proud just to do her part toward the war effort.
“I felt like I was helping to win the war,” she said. “I would sort out the pieces of the scrap iron, separate each piece by size. It helped make the ships.”
Ida Mae’s memories are preserved among the video narratives at the World War II Home Front Museum at the historic Coast Guard Station on St. Simons Island. Back in December, Lawson joined Coastal Georgia Historical Society curator Mimi Rogers in christening the new museum. Her insights also are included in the finely-crafted 2016 documentary, “The Golden Isles at War,” which has aired prominently on Georgia Public Broadcasting.
But like so many from that greatest of American generations, Ida Mae’s role during this historic moment in time is but a single chapter in an inspirational life story. She was born into a time when Jim Crow was literally the uncontested law of the land, leaving her on the wanting and neglected side a sharp racial divide. Yet, she has lived to see America elect its first African American president.
In between, she has done everything from tend to the home and children of rich white folks to operating a thriving beauty shop out of her home in Lakeland, Fla.
Living that long has worn away Ida Mae’s lashes and brows. All the better to look into her gentle and ever-smiling eyes. Those eyes have seen hard times and injustice, to be certain. But she prefers to seek out the good in us all.
“I was in very little bad,” Ida Mae said. “So much of this stuff, I’m getting older and it’s just getting away from me. You have to just take it little by little. I was always trying to be loving and kind, and I could get by.”
Ida Mae was born in Bulloch County on May 21, 1917, barely a month after America had entered World War I. She grew up in rural Georgia and rural central Florida during the Great Depression, though it is unlikely a poor Southern black family felt much effects from the 1929 stock market crash. (Or a poor Southern white family, for that matter.)
Her family raised hogs and chickens, and planted corn, peas and other vegetables. Folks looked out for each other. “Probably, if you had potatoes and could save more than your family could eat, you would divide that up with your neighbors who needed it.”
Her father managed to buy property in Lakeland. Ida Mae graduated from Washington High School in Lakeland.
When World War II broke out in 1941, Ida Mae’s husband Willie went to work for the railroad in Florida. Ida Mae heard they needed help up in Brunswick building Liberty Ships for the war effort, an endeavor that also paid handsomely. She and other family members moved into Brunswick’s new McIntyre Court housing complex for black shipyard workers. The nearby Hopkins Homes complex was built to accommodate the influx of white workers to the Brunswick area, she said.
“I can still remember my house number — we lived at 78 McIntyre Court,” Ida Mae said. “It was pretty fair (treatment).”
Ida Mae holds but one grudge from her seven months of working at the shipyards. It has to do with a vanishing savings account. “You made so much, you put this much away each week,” she said. “So when the shipyard goes down, you will still have some money coming in. I couldn’t find out who had my money. I still haven’t got it.”
Ida Mae reunited with her husband after the war and settled in Lakeland, where she briefly held the luxury of being solely a stay-at-home housewife and mother to her three children. Also during this time, she took domestic work for wealthy families up in Chicago and Indiana.
“I did some of everything — kept house, cooked, cleaned, kept the children,” she said.
Later still, Ida Mae got her license as a hair dresser and set up shop in her home in Lakeland. Ida’s Beauty Shop kept the black ladies of Lakeland looking their Sunday best for some 50 years. “Right now, if I go back and they see me, they’ll be, ‘Oh, can you do my hair?’ But you know they be teasin’ me when they do that now.”
When the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. began demanding the dismantlement of the Deep South’s segregation policies, she dared to dream along with him that it could be done. “I didn’t think he was going to make it (happen), but I thought he was a great man,” she said. “He made it happen.”
She was pleasantly shocked by President Barak Obama’s election to his first term in the White House in 2008. She concedes it was a milestone she never dared dream of witnessing. “I never would have thought that they might get close, but he won the whole show,” Ida Mae said. “I pulled for him.”
Ida Mae does not see things in shades of black and white so much nowadays. The world she gazes upon is one of colorful and amicably-blended nuances. Ida Mae ponders less these days on how far apart we once were. She mainly sees how far we have come, together.
“We went through a lot and things are much better now,” she said. “It is a beautiful thing. I thank God above. I was smiling when they began to get together, the blacks and the whites. And it’s happening more and more every day.”