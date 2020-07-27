Despite the extended deadline until Oct. 31 to respond to the ongoing Census count, Georgia is lagging behind the national average of a 62.3 percent self response rate.
The state response rate is 58.1 percent, with some counties in the region are lagging much below that rate.
Camden County leads the region, with a 58.8 percent response rate, with 50.8 percent of the responses online. In Glynn County, 54.9 percent of residents have been counted, with 41 percent of the responses online.
Door-to-door enumerators are going to have more work to do in McIntosh County, where 42 percent of residents has self-reported, with 19.6 completed online. And Brantley County’s numbers aren’t much higher, with 42 percent of residents self responding, and only 19.6 online.
The response rate in the region has slowed significantly since mid June with 57.5 percent of Camden residents responding, followed by Glynn at 51.1 percent, 39 percent in Brantley and 25.8 percent in McIntosh.
Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey said he’s starting to be concerned about the low turnout, especially since an accurate count will benefit everyone in the city.
The results of the census determine everything from the number of seats a state has in the House of Representatives and redistricting to money for states and local municipalities for everything from roads to school lunch programs.
Harvey said he recently contacted federal officials about when the enumerators will start going to the homes who have not responded to the census by mail or online.
“I was promised we will have them,” he said.
Commissioner Felicia Harris is also tasked with trying to get more people to complete the form, which takes less than five minutes for most people.