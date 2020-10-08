A court ruling has extended the deadline to collect census data through Oct. 31.
The extension will enable the enumerators who go door to door more time to reach households that have not responded.
Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey said it was good news to learn the census data will continue to be collected through the end of the month. Harvey said he was recently contacted by a regional census official seeking information about public housing in Brunswick, where the response rate is lagging.
Brunswick City Manager Regina McDuffie said enumerators will be focusing on the city’s downtown area to ensure as many residents as possible are counted.
“There are a lot of different areas downtown,” she said.
So far, an estimated 99.7 percent of housing units have been accounted for during the census count through self-response or non-response followup at residences, according to census officials.
Enumerators will be working beyond traditional business hours as a way to count people who may get home from their jobs later than average. They will have identification showing they are with the Census Bureau.
The lowest response areas in the county is mostly in rural areas, McDuffie said.
There is a nationwide push to get the most residents counted because much of the federal aid distributed to municipalities is based census results including population and demographics.
“We thank our nearly 400,000 national and community partners, all working as trusted voices to encourage people to respond, either with their neighborhood census taker, online, over the phone or on paper,” said Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham. “Please join us in urging every household to respond when a census taker visits or to respond online at 2020Census.gov, by phone at 844-330-2020 or by mail.”