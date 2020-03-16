The U.S. Census Bureau started mailing out questionnaires to certain households this week, but anyone can fill out the form online whenever they choose.
However, Honey Sparre, director of homeless services at FaithWorks, isn’t so sure the bureau will commit the necessary resources to count the homeless and low-income in Glynn County.
“Their voices deserve to be heard too,” Sparre said.
According to Kristina Barrett, public affairs specialist for the census bureau, census data influence congressional apportionment, which directly relates to an individual’s representation in the U.S. House of Representatives and the drawing of boundaries to determine House and Senate districts in the state legislature.
Headcount also determines how much federal funds are returned to the states and local governments.
The U.S. Census Bureau sent out the first of five mailings Thursday to the public which, depending on where one lives, either included a census questionnaire or a request to take the questionnaire online.
Barrett said some parts of the country, classified as “internet choice,” will receive a paper copy of the questionnaire in the first mailing.
Those in the “internet first” category will simply get reminders to take the questionnaire online.
In Glynn County, most areas outside the Brunswick city limits are in the “internet first” category, while those in the city are in the “internet choice” category.
Anyone who has not filled out a questionnaire by the third mailing will receive a paper form in the fourth mailing. After the fifth mailing, census takers will visit households that did not respond by mail or online.
“We’re doing phased mailing because we’re mailing to about 147 million households,” Barrett said.
According to Sparre, the homeless in Glynn County aren’t likely to respond to any mailings, nor are they likely to go online or answer census takers.
“If they think they’re being watched they’re going to move, and if they think it’s someone from the law or code enforcement they’re not going to be friendly,” Sparre said. “They’re going to hide and clam up and not talk to you. Someone white and well-dressed walking in, they’re just going think either, A, you’re trying to get us in trouble, or B, you’re trying to be a goody-two-shoes and they’re just there to make you feel better.”
Sparre said she offered to help by taking census forms to the homeless and low-income families in Glynn County. She was told the bureau would provide her with census forms but no official assistance.
“The population downtown, not even the homeless but the low-income, they’re not going to go online and do these surveys. I hope the census recognizes that,” Sparre said.
No matter what part of the country one lives in, an online questionnaire can be filled out at my2020census.gov.
“We’re asking everybody to go online and fill out the census whether you’re in the unincorporated Glynn County or the city,” said Glynn County spokesman Matthew Kent.
Kent said the county will work to promote the census online, while the Brunswick-Glynn County Library will make computers available for anyone who needs one.
“Part of our state technology grant this year was dedicated toward resources that would assist with the census, so we have purchased an additional laptop computer especially for the use of citizens taking the census,” said Ben Bryson, assistant director of Marshes of Glynn Libraries. “Since the census can be completed on smartphones, they can use our public wifi.”
Barrett said the bureau is still hiring census takers in all regions. To apply, visit 2020census.gov/jobs.