The state with the most to gain may come up short once the census count is completed Monday.
Georgia ranks near the bottom of the nation when it comes to the response to the census. The count will determine the number of representatives Georgia has in Congress and the amount of federal funding the state receives for a multitude of programs from roads to education based on population and other demographics.
The good news is there is still time to be counted if you haven’t filled out the form and mailed it back or filled out the census online.
Glynn County’s self-response rate is 58.3 percent, trailing Camden County in the region with a 62.7 percent self response rate. That means door-to-door enumerators have to complete the count, with little time remaining.
Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey said he is disappointed at the low response rate in the Golden Isles. He is urging residents who haven't completed their census forms to do so before the deadline.
"I'm hoping this push lately, that it's working," he said.
Harvey said census officials know who lives in the region, they are just looking for confirmation to ensure their numbers are accurate.
"All they're doing is hurting themselves if they are not counted," he said. "Just do it."
Claire Feazel, community engagement and strategic planning manager in Camden County, said door-to-door enumerators will continue working through Monday to track down as many people as possible who haven’t responded to the census.
She is also encouraging people to ask their friends if they have completed the form, and to offer to help if they haven’t done so. There is a link online that enables people to complete the form without entering the code sent in the mail, she said.
Camden County’s self-response rate is more than two percent higher than a decade ago, so Feazel said she is encouraged that a growing number of people understand the importance of being counted.
Enumerators are going to have a bigger challenge in McIntosh County, where only 34.7 percent of residents have self responded to the census, and Brantley County, where the response rate is 44.1 percent.