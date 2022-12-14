Cemetery set to honor fallen soldier

The Oak Grove Cemetery Society will honor fallen soldier Spc. Christopher J. Holland and Gold Star families Dec. 17 during its third Wreaths Across America ceremony.
Jim Bodenrader, who oversaw the building and commissioning of the marine survey vessel named for him, the S/V Holland, will speak at the noon ceremony at the cemetery.
Saturday’s ceremony comes 19 years to the day of Holland’s death by small arms fire when his unit was ambushed while on dismounted patrol.
His recognition comes as Oak Grove Cemetery adds Gold Star families to its list of special recognition at the wreath-laying ceremony, organizer Marcie Jones said. Oak Grove recognizes the branches of the armed services as it will again this year, Jones said.
She called the timing a coincidence.
“We didn’t know that the ceremony was on the exact day of Christopher Holland’s death,’’ she said. “We learned that when we started checking into his history.”
Holland’s mother, Mary Jo Holland, will attend the ceremony, Jones said.
The society will have 279 wreaths delivered, 167 of which will be placed at Oak Grove during the ceremony and, at its end, on the graves of veterans buried there, Jones said.
Oak Grove is the final resting place of veterans from seven wars beginning with the Seminole Indian War, 1835-1842, and ending with the War in Vietnam, which ran from 1955 until 1975.
The Glynn Academy Marine Corps Junior ROTC will post the colors at Oak Grove and provide a sword detail. After the conclusion at Oak Grove, the Junior ROTC cadets will place a wreath at the monuments in Veterans Memorial Park that honor Glynn County residents who died in service, she said.
Some of the remaining wreaths were sponsored by families and others for placement at graves in cemeteries elsewhere in the county. Once those are disbursed, the remaining wreaths will be evenly divided for placement in Greenwood and Palmetto cemeteries, Jones said.
A native of Lawrence, Mass., Bodenrader entered active service with the U.S. Coast Guard after graduating from the recruit training center at Cape May, N.J.
After serving with the Coast Guard in Massachusetts, Maine and New Hampshire, Bodenroder became officer in charge of Coast Guard Station Tybee from which he retired. He subsequently earned a bachelor’s degree in business management and became a vessel operator for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers district office in Savannah.
The vessel frequently visits Brunswick and St. Simons to survey the shipping channel.