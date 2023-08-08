Preparations are underway for a celebration commemorating the 100th anniversary of the F.J. Torras Causeway.
The Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau announced a preliminary steering committee has been formed with representatives from the Glynn County Commission, the city of Brunswick, Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, Golden Isles Development Authority, the Department of Transportation, the Torras Foundation and the CVB.
The preliminary steering committee will meet over the next several months to begin the process of organizing a major community event. Sponsors and volunteers will be sought as more preparations are made.
The concept is to honor and celebrate the positive impact the causeway has made on the community over the past century.
“We are excited to plan this communitywide celebration surrounding the causeway’s 100th birthday,” Michael Torras, great-grandson of the causeway’s designer and namesake F.J. Torras, said in a released statement.
It took 14 months to construct the original causeway in July 1924. On its opening day, 5,500 cars were reported to have crossed the causeway.
To celebrate its original opening, a parade was held in downtown Brunswick followed by a fish fry in Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island. A celebration similar to the one that occurred more than 99 years ago will be held July 13, 2024 to commemorate its birthday.
“The Torras Causeway was instrumental in connecting the communities of the Golden Isles, and we plan on honoring this strong connection as we celebrate this milestone for our community,” said Scott McQuade, president and CEO of the CVB and a member of the steering committee.