Preparations are underway for a celebration commemorating the 100th anniversary of the F.J. Torras Causeway.

The Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau announced a preliminary steering committee has been formed with representatives from the Glynn County Commission, the city of Brunswick, Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, Golden Isles Development Authority, the Department of Transportation, the Torras Foundation and the CVB.

