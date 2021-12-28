A former professor at College of Coastal Georgia recently announced that he has designated the college’s Athletics Department as a beneficiary of his estate.
The gift, when realized, will make a long-lasting impact on the program and support the athletic and academic experiences of student-athletes, according to the college.
George Dupuy is a former professor of management for the School of Business and Public Management. He worked at the college from 2009 to 2016.
At CCGA, Dupuy has long been committed to students’ growth and dedicated to helping the college grow. He established a Charitable Remainder Unitrust (CRUT) using his own real estate to benefit the college.
His gift will result in a major six-figure contribution. The idea to form a CRUT came when Dupuy and his late wife Beth purchased two acres of marsh-front property in Glynn County. They were renovating a spacious home for frequent visits from their children and grandchildren, but as moving day approached his wife didn’t want to leave their historic home in South Gloucester.
As the owners of two homes, they wanted to find a creative way to benefit the college, and Dupuy knew that his alma mater, William and Mary, used CRUTs as a philanthropic tool.
“We were unaware of the many advantages of giving through a Charitable Remainder Trust. We found that CRUTs create a win-win arrangement for both parties,” Dupuy said. “The beneficiary receives a commitment to receive funds in the future, while the donors receive a lifetime stream of income.”
Unitrusts are tax-exempt entities, so property placed into the trust can be sold without incurring any capital gains tax. This estate planning method allows one to receive income from the trust during their lifetime. At their death, the trust assets automatically pass to the beneficiary.
“Planning for the future is important. We hope our gift, although not immediately available to spend, will be even more effective in the future,” Dupuy said.
He decided to support the athletics program because of the general appeal of good college sports programs to prospective students and student-athletes.
“Having intercollegiate sports programs is important in attracting a student who wants to participate and/or watch,” Dupuy said. “Also, intercollegiate sports programs help foster school spirit and satisfaction.”
His gift will support the program by providing scholarships to recruit and retain academically and athletically talented student-athletes, enhance game-day experiences for fans, update training equipment and support away-game expenses.
Dupuy hopes his gift will inspire others to consider alternative ways to contribute towards the college and create opportunities for raising matching funds.
Dupuy previously had an extensive career in both business and higher education. His career began in banking then moved into human resource consulting. He also taught management, marketing, strategy, ethics and entrepreneurship in higher education settings, served as dean of two business schools and earned tenure at each institution where he worked.
Dupuy earned a bachelor of arts in sociology with a minor in business at the College of William and Mary and both an MBA and Ph.D. in business at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
He is currently enjoying his retirement on St. Simons Island.
After his wife passed, he moved to Atlanta to be closer to extended family. He missed the coastal climate and lifestyle so much that in 2018 he moved back to St. Simons, where he lives with his wife, Joyce.