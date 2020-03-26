College of Coastal Georgia announced Tuesday that the college will admit students applying for the summer and fall 2020 semesters without an ACT or SAT score.
College Board, which administers the SAT and ACT, has suspended all upcoming testing dates in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. These cancellations could prevent some students from completing their college admissions applications.
“At Coastal Georgia, we are doing everything we can to ensure both our current and prospective students can move forward with their educational pursuits despite the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Michelle Johnston, president of the college. “We are committed to removing unnecessary roadblocks that would hinder access to the high-quality education provided by the College of Coastal Georgia. Our mission is student success, and we will do whatever we can to help students reach their potential. That is something that COVID-19 can never change.”
Prospective first-time students must meet all other admission requirements including satisfactory completion of the required high school curriculum and all other requested documentation.
“It has never been simpler to become a Mariner,” said Jason Umfress, vice president for student affairs and enrollment management at CCGA. “We are still moving full speed ahead in preparing to welcome the summer and fall 2020 classes.”
The Office of Admissions at the college is still open and able to answer inquiries from prospective students.
“Admissions, financial aid, advising and other offices are still up and running at the college,” Umfress said. “In this time of uncertainty in our state and our nation, we want students to be reassured that their academic futures are still achievable. We are eager to help.”