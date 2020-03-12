College of Coastal Georgia announced Thursday afternoon that the college will suspend classes for two weeks due to COVID-19 concerns.
The decision was made by University System of Georgia leaders after receiving new guidance from the governor’s coronavirus task force and the state Department of Health, said Christy Lynn Wilson, a spokesperson for CCGA.
"This situation is very fluid,” she said. “We’re working closely with the USG to coordinate and to get the most up-to-date information to inform our decisions.”
College students were set to return Monday from their week-long spring break.
Faculty, staff and students were informed by email Thursday about the plan to temporarily suspend instruction. Students who live in the residence halls are being strongly encouraged to leave, Lynn said.
“Students are being strongly encouraged not to return to campus, and students here are being encouraged to leave for at least two weeks," she said.
The college offices will remain open.
CCGA is working now to ensure continuity of education for the rest of the semester, after students return.