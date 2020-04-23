College of Coastal Georgia plans to host its spring commencement online this year.
The college’s class of 2020 will be celebrated via livestream on May 23 at 1 p.m. The ceremony will be aired on the college’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Graduates, along with friends and family, faculty, staff and the community, are invited to tune into the online ceremony.
“Commencement is an exciting time to acknowledge both the achievement of a goal and the beginning of a new chapter of life for our graduates. We don’t want to miss this opportunity to celebrate the hard work and efforts of our students and the support of their loved ones,” said Michelle Johnston, president of the college. “The class of 2020 is extraordinary. Graduates have shown much resilience and continue to give their best, which is why faculty and staff at the college are working hard to make commencement a memorable experience for graduates, their families and friends. They deserve to be honored and that’s exactly what we’re going to do.”
The online commencement will feature the traditional pomp and circumstance.
Johnston will address the graduates, and the selected “outstanding student” from the graduating class will share words of encouragement.
Commencement packages will be sent to each graduate and will include a cap and tassel. Graduates can still participate in the tradition of moving the tassel from right to left as the degrees are conferred.
Those who wish to walk across a graduation stage will have the chance to do so at the fall commencement scheduled for Dec. 13.