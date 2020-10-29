College of Coastal Georgia announced plans to host an in-person 2020 fall commencement ceremony.
The modified in-person event will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, at the Jekyll Island Convention Center.
The college held a virtual spring commencement earlier this year due to COVID-19 restrictions at the time.
Spring graduates who missed out on the tradition of walking across the stage will be able to participate in fall commencement.
College administrators and staff are currently planning an intimate, indoor ceremony designed to keep graduates and guests safe.
The fall commencement will look different from past ceremonies. Graduates will be required to RSVP their intent to walk and will graduate at an assigned time based on their degree program. They will graduate in groups of 12 at a time, and graduates are only allowed four guests to attend.
“We are excited to provide an in-person ceremony for the graduates of 2020 and be there to celebrate with them,” said Michelle Johnston, president of the college. “Despite the uncertainty of these times, our students have remained committed to their education and the completion of their degrees. Their hard work and accomplishments deserve to be celebrated, and we feel confident that this can be accomplished safely.”