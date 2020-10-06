College of Coastal Georgia students have embarked on a project to help the Sea Palms West community on St. Simons Island restore its green spaces.
Kimberly Takagi’s aquatic biology and ecology class has begun to monitor the water quality in eight of nine ponds in the neighborhood this semester, which is one of the first steps in helping the community transform its former golf course into a vibrant green space teeming with native plants and wildlife.
The community consists of nine separate subdivisions represented by a board of directors, which consists of a representative from each subdivision. The Sea Palms West Community Association (SPWCA) serves its communities by emphasizing privacy and scenic beauty.
Throughout the community are multiple sand traps, Bermuda grass and man-made freshwater ponds that contain fish but few breeding habitats for amphibians. The grass is kept short, which does not provide much habitat for most wildlife.
“Our community is grateful for the partnership with Coastal Georgia,” said Ann Pequigney, a resident and member of the Sea Palms West Community Association. “We view this as a mutually beneficial relationship where we can provide a living classroom for the students and gain knowledge from their expertise.”
CCGA students have visited the community on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons to conduct tests and take samples. Their assessments began in August.
The students are monitoring levels of nitrogen, phosphorus, dissolved carbon dioxide and dissolved oxygen, temperature, pH and salinity.
The collected data will not only provide a starting point for development and restoration of the area, but also will be used for an in-class research project.
“I want to be an environmental chemist,” said CCGA senior Victoria Martin, who is majoring in coastal ecology and environmental science. “So I’m really looking forward to determining what kinds of plants should go here.”
Martin, designated class data collector, aspires to one day do research on the effects of plastics on coral reefs.
Takagi said she hopes her students leave with an understanding about the scientific process.
“I want them to learn how to collect data, gain experience in various data-collection methods and analyze the data in a very real way,” Takagi said. “Our partner is taking this research very seriously. What the students are doing now and the application of their results is meaningful because our partners want to build upon their conclusions.”
The next phase of the project will involve students in a sustainability class taught by James Deemy, assistant professor of environmental science at CCGA. The class will review the current management plan, visit the Sea Palms site and propose ideas specific to the scope of sustainable green spaces.