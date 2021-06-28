The University System of Georgia recently named Allison Bennett as the College of Coastal Georgia’s 2021 Academic Recognition Day Honoree.
Bennett, who graduated in May with her bachelor of science in psychology, was chosen because of her exemplary academic performance in her courses.
Academic Recognition Day began 34 years ago to celebrate outstanding scholars in the university system. Each institution selects a single outstanding student for a total of 26 honorees that the chancellor and board of regents recognize.
Honorees are typically formally recognized at a luncheon and a ceremony in Atlanta in February. However, this year, scholars were recognized through a video presentation at the May board meeting.
Bennett was previously acknowledged as an honoree at the college’s annual Honors Day ceremony in April and was recently presented with the resolution from the Georgia House of Representatives commending the USG’s outstanding scholars.
CCGA president Michelle Johnston shared how Bennett received glowing recommendations to be selected as the college’s representative.
Her teachers also had warm words of recognition to share.
“Ms. Bennett is an exceptional student,” wrote Marci Cully, chair of the Department of Social Sciences, in a letter submitted on behalf of the psychology faculty. “Not only has she excelled in her required coursework, earning all ‘A’s’ in her advanced psychology courses (not an easy task), she has gone above and beyond what is required of students and has set herself apart from her peers. She engages in extracurricular activities, such as Psychology Club events, and most notably, she has fully embraced the experiential learning opportunities that are a foundation of the psychology program.”
In addition to the Psychology Club, Bennett has participated in various research projects and had two research presentations accepted as a poster at the 2021 annual meeting of the Southeastern Psychological Association.
Bennett plans to further her education in graduate school.
“I was really blown away that they chose me out of everyone,” she said. “I was really honored.”