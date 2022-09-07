College of Coastal Georgia saw a more than a 30% increase in freshman enrollment this fall.
And for the first time in the college’s history, more than half of the freshman class hails from outside the area.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
College of Coastal Georgia saw a more than a 30% increase in freshman enrollment this fall.
And for the first time in the college’s history, more than half of the freshman class hails from outside the area.
“We have been working very hard over the last year, spreading the word that ‘College is better by the beach,’” said Jason Umfress, vice president for student affairs and enrollment management at the college. “Students took note, and we are happy to welcome so many of them to our community.”
Classes began on the college’s Brunswick and Camden campuses Aug.15.
The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on enrollment at colleges and universities across the country.
CCGA is now seeing its campus population grow.
The fall freshman class exceeds the five-year average prior to the pandemic by almost 5%.
There’s also been a 24% increase among returning students who have come back after some time.
Re-enrolled students, combined with students who already earned a bachelor’s degree, and those taking classes but not seeking a degree have also increased.
“I am especially proud of the work the college has done to make it easier than ever to return to college,” Umfress said. “From expanding our Coastal Online offerings to developing special pathways with community partners, we are working hard to help students reach their goal and complete their degree.”
The college’s residence halls are at full capacity, housing 640 students on campus.
Some live in expanded spaces on campus. Coastal Place Apartments, the college’s off-campus residence, is also full.
“Our entire new student population is strong, and the size of our freshman class has exceeded where we were before the pandemic,” said Michelle Johnston, president of CCGA. “We’re building the future of the college and the community. It’s an exciting time to be a Mariner.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
College of Coastal Georgia saw a more than a 30% increase in freshman enrollment this fall.
Editor’s Note: This news article is the last of four that looks at the homeless situation in downtown Brunswick. Previous articles ran in the Friday, Weekend and Monday editions of The News.
We all strive to look and feel our best. Diet and exercise are at the foundation for staying fit, but sometimes that is not sufficient for that stubborn belly fat or those hard to tone upper arms. Dr. Diane Bowen at Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery offers minimally invasive solutions …
A guy whose favorite bible verse is the one about feeding the sheep used to have a nice, roomy Ford Econoline Van.
Editor’s Note: This story is the third of four looking at the homeless situation in downtown Brunswick. Previous stories ran in the Friday and Weekend editions of The News, and one more story will appear in Tuesday’s paper.
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society hosted a celebration for members and guests on Thursday evening. The event honored the 150th birthday of the St. Simons Island lighthouse.