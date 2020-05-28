CCGA School of Business announces new departments
To accommodate new growth, the School of Business and Public Management at the College of Coastal Georgia has organized its academic programs into three main departments that will continue to help with effective instruction and career preparation for students.
The School of Business and Public Management is now composed of a Department of Criminal Justice, Public Policy & Management, chaired by Heather Farley; a Department of Business Administration and Health Informatics, chaired by Lee McKinley; and a Department of Hospitality, Tourism and Culinary Arts, chaired by Tyra Warner.
Currently, the School offers seven bachelor’s degrees with concentrations, an associate’s degree in Culinary Arts, and a proposed Bachelor of Science in Accounting.
— The Brunswick News