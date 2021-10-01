The memory of a renowned former coach at College of Coastal will live on in the form of a new scholarship.
Polly Cox, wife of late Coach Gerald Cox, recently donated $5,000 to initiate the Coach Cox Memorial Scholarship for Men’s Basketball at CCGA.
The scholarship is meant to honor Coach Gerald Cox, who died in 2020, and his service to the men’s basketball program at the college.
The scholarship will support men’s basketball student-athletes who embody what Cox tried to instill in the young men he coached.
During his 32 years at the college, Cox played many roles. He served as director of athletics and as a physical education instructor alongside his coaching job.
Cox led the Mariners to seven Georgia College Athletic Association conference championships between 1982 and 2011 when Coastal Georgia was still competing as a junior college.
He retired in 2014 and earned the title of “Men’s Basketball Head Coach Emeritus” in recognition of his contributions to the college and community.
The college honored him in 2020 by naming the court in the Howard Coffin Gymnasium the Coach Gerald Cox Court.
The Coach Gerald Cox Memorial Scholarship will be presented to student-athletes who embody the Athletics Department’s S.A.I.L.S. motto (Scholarship, Athletic Excellence, Integrity, Leadership and Sportsmanship) and maintain a 3.0 GPA.
“He was always humbled by the accolades that he received, and he would like this,” Polly Cox said. “I have saved most of his money, and this is a way I think he would be very happy to have it used. Spending money to honor him is what I want to do.”
She is also challenging all who knew or were impacted by Coach Cox to give in honor of his legacy.
To donate to the Coach Cox Memorial Scholarship, visit www.ccga.edu/ coachcox.
For more information contact Val Every at vevery@ccga.edu.