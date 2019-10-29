College of Coastal Georgia’s radiologic science program plans to host an open house for students and community members Nov. 7 in celebration of National Radiologic Technology Week.
The open house will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Miriam and Hugh Nunnally Nursing and Health Science building in room 132.
National Radiologic Technology Week takes place during the first week of November and aims to shine a light on the important role medical imaging and radiation therapy professionals play in patient care and health care safety.
Through ionizing radiation, radiologic technologists produce diagnostic images used for the diagnosis and treatment of disease and injury. They also identify pathologies, plan and administer treatment and work with physicians to help restore patient health.
The college’s open house will give attendees a closer look at the work of soon-to-be radiologic technologists.
“Many of our students decide to pursue careers in modalities such as computerized tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, nuclear medicine, radiation therapy, mammography and more,” said Eliot Lee, program director and assistant professor of radiologic science, in a statement. “Obtaining an Associate of Science in Radiologic Science degree at the College of Coastal Georgia can lead to students working in a field in less than two years. Students of the program have enjoyed a 100 percent job placement rate for the past five years.”
Radiologic Science is a long-standing degree program at the college and has been preparing students for a career in the medical imaging field for more than 50 years.
In 1967, the Glynn-Brunswick Memorial Hospital — now Southeast Georgia Health System — started the Radiology Technology certificate program. The first class graduated in 1969.
Soon after, the then-named Brunswick Junior College assumed responsibility of the certificate program from the hospital.
The program received initial national program accreditation by the Joint Review Committee on Education in Radiologic Technology in 1967 and a year later the certificate was converted to an Associate of Science degree.
The open house is free and open to the public. Radiology students and faculty will give tours and will answer questions.