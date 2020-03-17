For College of Coastal Georgia mathematics professor Syvillia Averett, math has been something of a lifelong interest.
“I liked math forever. I was encouraged to pursue it in high school,” Averett said.
“I was taking AP calculus at the time, and (my teacher) told me ‘You’re actually good at this, I was only kind of good at this. This is why I’m teaching in high school.’”
Last month, Averett was named one of the Network of Minorities in Mathematical Sciences’ Black History Month honorees and spotlighted on the Mathematically Gifted and Black webpage.
“There’s a couple of different versions of it. There’s MGB, there’s a similar thing for the Latinx community that happens during Latino Heritage Month,” Averett said.
While honored, she said the recognition might have been a little more prestigious than she bargained for.
“That was a very interesting thing that ended up spawning a lot of intrigue that I was not quite comfortable with or used to,” Averett said. “I’m the person that’s just like ‘Let me hide back here and do my job.’”
Rather than an attention-seeker, Averett said she was more the type to keep her awards in a drawer.
“I’m not a fan of the limelight whatsoever,” Averett said. “It’s a thing I’ve always had. I’ve always been that way.”
“Puzzles,” Averett said. “The fun part of math is figuring out these rules to the game to kind of figure out the answer. That was fun for me.”
But a career in math wasn’t her first choice, despite early success in the subject.
“I thought I was going to go to college and become a doctor, like everyone else,” Averett said.
Her love of math didn’t waver for long, however, as her enrollment in the pre-med program at Ohio State University barely lasted through the orientation.
“They’re like, ‘Oh you’re going to make your scheduled,’ and they give you the same spiel about picking a major that you care about and a subject you love, not just the one that makes you money,” Averett said. “I switched my major to math before I started and I never changed. Undergrad was math, master’s was math, (doctorate) is math. I never flexed out of that.”
She earned her bachelor’s degree in mathematics in her home state at Ohio State University before heading to the University of Iowa for her master’s and doctorate, although that wasn’t her first choice either.
“I’m from a corn-and-cow state, going to another corn-and-cow state wasn’t necessarily in the plans,” Averett said. “... The Big 10 is really near and dear to my heart.”
During her college career, Averett found that she wasn’t so big on the “papers and presentations” side of math.
“I did want to concentrate for the most part on the teaching side of it,” Averett said. “... For me, it was about being the great instructors that I had but also not being the terrible instructors that I had.”
Helping students get over the hump from basic computational math to the advanced stuff is one of the parts of teaching she likes best, Averett said.
“When you get to the theoretical side, where it’s more philosophy and logic than it is ‘Subtract from both sides, divide by this.’ It’s much more like a philosophy,” she said.
In 2016, she was looking to relocate. At the same time, her mentor and former CCGA dean of arts and sciences Victor Vega asked if she would be willing to move to South Georgia.
“I decided I was going to move somewhere that didn’t have snow,” Averett said. “I really like it. It’s small enough and big enough at the same time. The definition of cold down here, I love it.”
Four years later, Averett said it’s gratifying as a teacher seeing students she taught as freshmen at CCGA preparing to graduate.
“My first advisee is now heading out of the door,” Averett said. “I’ve gone through a full cycle here to see the students graduate, so that’s pretty cool.”
