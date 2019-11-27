CCGA participates in Ethics Awareness Week

College of Coastal Georgia participated this year in the University System of Georgia’s Ethics Awareness Week, which aimed to remind the college’s employees of the system’s commitment to an ethical culture and shared values and expectations.
The week of events, held Nov. 11 to 17, concluded with a presentation from Chris McCraw, USG associate vice chancellor for legal affairs.
McGraw shared how the USG’s Code of Conduct and the organization’s core values of integrity, excellence, accountability and respect are lived out daily in ethical behavior.
The purpose of the Code of Conduct, he said, is to guide members of the USG community, including CCGA, in applying the underlying core values to the decisions and choices that are made in the course of everyday endeavors.
At the end of the week, CCGA President Michelle Johnston shared her reflections in a collegewide email.
“Ethics isn’t just an idea or a philosophy,” Johnston wrote. “Ethics is, by definition, actionable. As individuals and as an organization, our ethics are represented by our behavior. Operating ethically as students, faculty and staff provides a foundation for our success and creates a community characterized by trust and respect.”