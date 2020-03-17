College of Coastal Georgia and the 25 other institutions in the University System of Georgia will move to online instruction for all courses for the remainder of the semester with limited exceptions.
The action follows last week’s decision to suspend instruction for two weeks.
Students are not allowed to return to campus until they receive permission from their institution.
Residence halls will be closed, with minimal exceptions for students unable to return home, or who cannot find housing elsewhere. Students will receive specific instructions from campus leaders regarding when they will be allowed to return to campus to retrieve belongings from residence halls and guidance on refunds for housing, dining, and other services.