When word came that a student was armed and suffering an emotional breakdown Monday night in a dorm at College of Coastal Georgia, officers with the campus police department were prepared to handle the situation, school officials said.

College officers secured the surrounding area, then were able to take the female student into custody without incident, said Jamie Bessett, CCGA’s vice president for advancement. The student was taken to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital for psychological evaluation.

