Addiction can lead to a life filled with challenges.
Many organizations, ministries and recovery centers are around to help but finding the one that fits a client’s needs can be difficult because the services they offer are spread throughout the region. People suffering from addiction may frequently feel frustrated when attempting to navigate this web of options.
A class of nursing students at College of Coastal Georgia recently partnered with a newly formed organization in Glynn County and created a resource intended to remove this potential barrier to recovery.
The students partnered with the Remedy Project to create an addiction recovery resource that references rehabilitation centers across Georgia, northern Florida and southern South Carolina.
The Remedy Project is a nonprofit that provides addiction counseling services to individuals and family group counseling at no charge to the client or their family.
The organization was founded this year by John and Beth Keen. John Keen serves as executive director.
The partnership with the college and the creation of the recovery resource came through a conversation between Aaron Allen, a certified addiction counselor at the Remedy Project, and Amy Bowles, an assistant professor of nursing at the college. Bowles hoped to create a service-learning project for the students in her mental health nursing class that supported the work of the nonprofit.
“The statistics for substance abuse/addiction are staggering,” Bowles said. “Death by overdose has become overwhelming. When substance users are ready to get help, a huge barrier is not being able to find the resources they need.”
Students were divided into groups and were assigned different regions to research facilities and resources. One group compiled the information in a digital format.
The recovery resource is divided by region and coded for services, such as allowing children to stay with patients during outpatient treatment, gender population, religious-based, and more. The resource also shares information about costs and types of insurance that are accepted.
“The need for our services is huge, so having a resource like what the students provided us will be much more efficient in locating the right rehab facility when there is such a need,” Keen said. “We are so grateful for the students and Amy for providing us this resource.”
The students were excited to work on the project, Bowles said, and to be a part of work that would help the community.
Through the process, though, some students became frustrated with how difficult it was to get information on rehab facilities, she said, and they empathized with how upset those who are struggling with addiction and their families might feel.
“Many did rotations at St. Simons By the Sea and saw first-hand the need for the resource,” Bowles said. “Others have friends or family members who suffer from substance abuse, and they knew this was a needed resource. We want the community to know that mental health is a brain issue. They should not be embarrassed or reluctant to get help. We want them to know there is help available.”
The recovery resource will soon be available on the Remedy Project’s website, at theremedyproject.com.