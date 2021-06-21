College of Coastal Georgia recently launched a new Ballast Grant program to help students who are struggling financially because of the COVID-19 pandemic continue their education at the college.
The program was established through institutional funds received from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund II, authorized by the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act. HEERF II provides funding for CCGA to distribute to enrolled students who experienced financial hardships due to the pandemic to cover student fees, costs associated with living on campus, commuting to campus or other expenses related to the cost of attendance.
In order to receive the Ballast Grant, students must be able to demonstrate their needs through an application and/or document review process.
“The Ballast Grant will ensure that students who’ve been financially impacted by the pandemic will have every opportunity to access a Coastal Georgia education,” said Jason Umfress, vice president for student affairs and enrollment management at the college. “This initiative continues to clear roadblocks and create pathways that help students who were impacted by COVID-19 earn their degree.”
The development of the grant was a collaborative effort. Umfress attributed the approval and successful launch of the program to the work of staff in the Office of Financial Aid, Bursar’s Office, COMPASS Center, Office of Admissions, Office of Business Affairs, Office of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management and the college president Michelle Johnston.
More information on the qualifications of the Ballast Grant and how to apply can be found at www.ccga.edu/ballast.