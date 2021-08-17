College of Coastal Georgia recently announced a five-part program meant to provide relief to students facing financial hardships.
The college’s Cares3 Student Grant Program aims to assist students who may be experiencing financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is designed to address student need and remove obstacles to help students earn their college degrees.
Funding for the grants has been made possible by the CARES Act passed by Congress in January.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected us all and created financial hardships for many of our students,” said Dr. Jason Umfress, vice president for student affairs and enrollment management at the college. “That is why we are very excited to announce this grant program developed to help students pay for college.”
Coastal Cares3 provides grant funding to qualifying students through five distinct funding opportunities.
The Coastal Cares3 Base Grant Program prioritizes student need based on the estimated family contribution calculation from the 2021-2022 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). In order to qualify, students must be enrolled at the college and have completed the FAFSA.
The Coastal Cares3 Student Emergency Fund provides emergency grants to assist students. The funds will help supplement other amounts already disbursed from other parts of the Coastal Cares3 Grant Program and will address unexpected emergency expenses related to the cost of attendance such as food, housing, course materials and child care.
The Dual Enrollment Grant Program is for dual enrollment students who have reached the limit of their Georgia Student Finance Dual Enrollment benefit and are unable to enroll in self-pay courses. The grant will cover the cost of tuition for up to one three-hour course during the Fall 2021 and/or Spring 2022 term.
The JumpStart Grant Program is for currently enrolled students who may not be able to afford an additional course during the semester due to the pandemic. It will cover the cost of tuition for up to one three-hour course during the second session of the Fall 2021 and/or Spring 2022 term.
The Ballast Grant provides supplemental aid to students. The grant can be used to cover the cost of commuter fees or pay towards housing expenses for residential students.
“We don’t want anyone to abandon their dream of earning a degree,” Umfress said. “Our students have shown great resiliency during this time and we want to continue doing our part in providing them with opportunities to grow and learn. While these grants may not eliminate all the hardships many are facing, we hope they give students a boost during this difficult time.”
Current students and those considering enrolling at the college can learn more about the Coastal Cares3 Grant Program at https://portside.ccga.edu/cares3.