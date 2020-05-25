College of Coastal Georgia hosted a virtual commencement event for graduating members of the Class of 2020 Saturday.
Streamed on the college’s Facebook and YouTube pages, the spring exercise included addresses from CCGA President Michelle Johnston, Gov. Brian Kemp and student speaker Myles Sandolph.
“Who knew that the world would be dealing with a once in a 100 years pandemic?” Johnston said in a pre-recorded address to the class. “Who knew that we would be tested the ways we have over the past few months, personally, physically, academically, mentally and emotionally? Who knew that you would finish your classes online, and who knew that as a class you would be given the chance to make a difference in the world going forward like no class before you?”
Kemp, in a message for all students graduating from University System of Georgia colleges and universities, offered his congratulations.
“I know you didn’t expect to finish your final semester this way, but quite honestly it makes your accomplishment even more impressive,” Kemp said. “Georgia’s students are resilient and strong. You have shown a determination that will better prepare you for everything that lies ahead.”
Several CCGA administrators spoke during the exercise from a stage decorated with the college’s insignia.
In a recorded message, Sandolph, a graduating senior, gave the charge to the class.
“This has been a challenging time for everybody, but I’m here to say our hard work has finally paid off,” he said.
“We now join an elite group of people around the world who have the distinction of having earned a college degree, and that is something that nobody can take away from us.”
The college invited seniors graduating this spring to return in December for a ceremony at the Jekyll Island Convention Center that will include winter graduates.
“Please take forward the spirit of a mariner — one who charts a course and weathers the storms and navigates forward,” Johnston said. “Congratulations. We are so proud of you and you have earned this in every way.”