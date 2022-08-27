College of Coastal Georgia and Georgia College & University leaders signed two agreements Thursday that will offer students in Georgia a new pathway to future success.
Representatives from both colleges met on CCGA’s Brunswick campus to sign memorandums of understanding.
The first agreement creates a pathway for students from 62 counties to attend CCGA in preparation for transfer to Georgia College in Milledgeville, where they will complete their bachelor’s degree.
The second agreement forms an honors pathway that will allow top-achieving students to receive honors benefits at both colleges.
“While we specialize in bachelor’s degrees at the College of Coastal Georgia, we have some students who seek degrees outside of what we may offer, and those students have an opportunity to complete their initial coursework here at Coastal and then transition to Georgia college,” said Michelle Johnston, president of CCGA.
This partnership will be transformational for students, Johnston said.
“We look forward to working with Georgia College to meet the goals of creating a better educated Georgia,” she said.
It also builds on other success stories in the university system, she said.
“We’ve been setting records in the university system for the number of degrees that are awarded,” Johnston said. “If you look at the last two years in the university system alone, our institutions have awarded over 140,000 degrees.”
This is an opportunity for both colleges to collectively serve Georgia students, said Cathy Cox, president of Georgia College.
“The thing that we’re all looking for in the University System of Georgia is a flexible way to serve all kinds of students who are pursuing all kinds of opportunities and come from all different backgrounds and who want to go on all different kinds of journeys and pathways,” she said.