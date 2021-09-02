College of Coastal Georgia has entered into a new partnership with Georgia College and State University in Milledgeville to create new opportunities for students in South Georgia.
CCGA President Michelle Johnston signed last week a memorandum of understanding, or MOU, with Georgia College President Steve Dorman that affirmed an agreement to create the Pathways to Georgia College program.
The program establishes a way for students in several South Georgia counties to attend CCGA in preparation for transfer to Georgia College to complete their bachelor’s degrees.
“This is the kind of pathway we are creating—one that transforms students and leads to an incredible, bright future. We look forward to working with Georgia College to meet the goals of creating a better educated Georgia,” Johnston said. “We are thankful to have a strong partner in our focus on student success and our ‘every student, every time’ mantra as we transform student lives together.”
Non-admitted freshmen who have applied to Georgia College will be encouraged to apply at Coastal Georgia. Once accepted, students will have the opportunity to enter the Pathways to Georgia College program. Following successful completion of their studies, including earning an Associate of Arts or Associate of Science degree, students can then transfer to Georgia College. Provosts at both institutions will work with deans and faculty to create collaborative academic experiences for students in the program, such as undergraduate research, seminars and workshops.
Pathways to Georgia College will start in the fall semester of 2022.