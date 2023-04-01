College of Coastal Georgia will get state funding for the proposed expansion of its School of Nursing and Health Sciences, but it may be next year before the stimulant kratom is out of legal reach of minors.

The $1.4 million sought by the college for the design of the proposed expansion of the Nunnally Building and its programs is included in the $32.5 billion budget passed by the Georgia General Assembly for fiscal year 2024.

Three people were rescued about 4 miles off shore of Jekyll Island Friday after jumping from a burning shrimp boat that sent a plume of black smoke across the horizon visible from the beaches of Jekyll and St. Simons Island.