College of Coastal Georgia will get state funding for the proposed expansion of its School of Nursing and Health Sciences, but it may be next year before the stimulant kratom is out of legal reach of minors.
The $1.4 million sought by the college for the design of the proposed expansion of the Nunnally Building and its programs is included in the $32.5 billion budget passed by the Georgia General Assembly for fiscal year 2024.
Georgia Rep. Rick Townsend and other members of Glynn County’s delegation had expressed concern earlier in the week about the funding when the fate of the state budget rested with a conference committee. House and Senate conferees scan spending proposals for cuts and trims to produce a budget agreeable to both chambers.
The expansion project is a partnership between Southeast Georgia Health System, which contributed $2 million in seed money, and the college.
Design funds are not all the partnership will request from the state. It will seek $13 million in 2024 for construction and $1.6 million in 2025 for furniture, fixtures and equipment.
In addition to enlarging the Nunnally Building, the project calls for adding an intensive care unit (ICU), a pediatric ICU and a radiology department equipped with MRI and CT scan services. Plans also include the creation of the first accredited certified simulator center in Georgia.
Advocates say the end result of the project will be a one-of-a-kind hospital environment that will provide students with real-life, on-campus training.
Not everything approved for higher education by the legislature is cause for celebration. As part of the University System of Georgia, College of Coastal Georgia will have to bear its share of $66 million in budget cuts imposed by state legislators for FY24.
The state’s new fiscal year begins July 1.
Legislation sponsored by Townsend to control the sale of kratom in Georgia’s 159 counties failed to cross the finish line, but the Republican legislator from St. Simons Island remains optimistic. There ‘s always next year, the second half of the legislative term, he said.
Kratom, a plant found in Southeast Asia and Africa, produces opioid-like and stimulant-like effects, depending on the dose, and is available without a prescription. The Mayo Clinic warns that kratom is unsafe and ineffective and some states have banned it.
Townsend said the road to trying to pass the kratom measure during the 2024 session will begin on the Senate side.
“Hopefully we will be able to get this passed within the first few weeks of the session,” he said.
Although the amended form of Townsend’s bill does not outlaw the sale of kratom in Georgia as he had intended, it prohibits anyone under the age of 21 from buying or possessing it. The bill also provides guidelines for displaying it in stores, among other things.
Townsend said he was hoping it would make it through the legislature this year, but that wish waned on a snag in the Senate.
“It got held up earlier in the day,” he said. “They were trying to add an amendment to it, something about raw milk. We were able to get enough support to where they didn’t add it.”
He said the measure was “second next” in line for a vote before time expired.
“There were a lot of bills that didn’t make it,” he said. “They just ran out of time.”