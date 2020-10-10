Two College of Coastal Georgia students allegedly met a man on the social dating site Grindr, arranged a sex-for-money tryst, then robbed him on Oct. 2 and shot him with a hail of pellets, according to campus police and arrest warrants.
College of Coastal Georgia police on Wednesday arrested Aden Kulch and Kyle Lewis Kelsch, both 18. They remained Friday in the Glynn County Detention Center, without bond. Kulch is charged with prostitution, theft by deception, party to the commission of a crime, and lying to authorities; Kelsch is charged with prostitution, aggravated assault and theft.
The victim told police he met Kulch on the social media site Grindr and arranged to meet in person. The victim told police he met Kulch in the predawn hours of Oct. 2 at a picnic area near a dormitory. He said another man approached with a gun that he thought was a paintball gun and shot him several times before robbing him of $200.
The man told police he reported the incident several hours after it occurred, explaining to police he did so "because he doesn't want this to happen to another gay person," the report said.
According to warrants filed late in Glynn County Magistrate Court, Kulch allegedly arranged to have sex with the victim in exchange for $200. The two met in a dwelling, the warrant said. Kulch took the money, "to perform services, which he did not intend to perform," the warrant said.
Instead, Kelsch allegedly entered and shot the victim numerous times with a pellet gun, the warrant said. "Aden did plan, with his Co-Defendant, to commit the offense of Aggravated assault, when said victim was shot six times, to include the head, with a pellet gun, placing the victim in danger of bodily harm," the warrant said.