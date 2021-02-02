Kelsey Rios, a senior at College of Coastal Georgia, began the final year of her undergraduate studies recognizing life on campus would be different during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
And she knew she might not like the changes.
“I’m someone that loves in-person classes, so that was a huge shift for me — with my parents being both high at-risk — of how could I still go to class, feel safe and be able to go see my parents?” Rios said.
Thankfully, she said, CCGA is a small campus with lots of outdoor spaces. Rios has spent more time studying or relaxing in campus rooftop areas and green spaces. She takes advantage of the beach and of the quarantine bubble of friends she formed. She attends virtual events the college hosts.
“It’s not what it used to be, but there’s also something to be positive about and still feel like a college kid, even though it was a pretty difficult adjustment,” she said.
Rios recently returned to campus along with her fellow CCGA students for the spring semester, during which the college has maintained many of its safety procedures from the fall, when students returned to in-person instruction for the first time since March 2020.
Most of the campus messages about wearing masks and social distancing have been refreshed, said CCGA President Michelle Johnston, in order to ensure students, faculty and staff continuing paying attention to safe health guidelines.
“It’s really been an effort to continue the good work that was going on (in the fall),” Johnston said. “We’re using what was successful from the fall, when our numbers were really low in terms of cases.”
New students are on campus this spring and learning the protocols that other students and staff have become accustomed to.
“We’re working with our new students and making sure they know the procedures,” Johnston said.
Masks are expected to be worn at nearly all times on campus, and spaces are marked in classrooms and buildings to indicate proper social distancing expectations.
The transition hasn’t been easy, Rios said, but CCGA has benefited from its smaller campus community and effective messaging.
“A lot of schools had huge spikes,” said Rios, president of the Student Government Association at CCGA. “But we didn’t. We didn’t have some huge outbreak, and some people might say it’s because we’re a smaller school, but there’s still thousands of us here. So it was just a team effort, but it was definitely a hard transition, no doubt, for students.”
In fall 2020, the college reported an enrollment of 3,457 students.
The college is continuing this semester to place a lot of emphasis on the importance of face coverings and to distribute masks to students and staff.
“We have new masks for students, and we really harp on the three Ws — wash your hands, watch your distance and wear a mask,” said Johnston, noting the college’s practices align with the most up-to-date recommendations made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Public Health.
“We’re fully open and serving students — our residence halls, our dining halls, our student activities — and we’re following all the safety guidelines,” she said.
CCGA officials have been receptive listeners to student comments and concerns, Rios said, and there’s always been a space at the table for students to lend their voice to the discussion.
“At a lot of other schools, you feel like you have to push in doors to get your voice heard, and thankfully we work together so well here,” she said.
As SGA president, she works with a team of around 25 student representatives who have collaborated with college administrators since the pandemic began to support CCGA’s response and to communicate with the entire student body.
“It was getting together with our team from the beginning and saying, ‘OK this is a semester that’s going to be like no other. We don’t know when our normal is going to be back. We don’t know if we’re ever going to get back to our normal. But how can we make sure that, one, our students feel safe that are still on campus?’” Rios said.
She said some students have expressed their discomfort with being on campus, as well as with the quarantine procedures, where students are asked to move into off-campus housing temporarily. Some in quarantine have been worried about keeping up with schoolwork virtually and with the hardships of staying in one place during the quarantine period.
The college and SGA have worked together, Rios said, to support these students by bringing them food and other needed items available through the on-campus pantry, The Deck, which SGA opened in 2019.
“We’re able to be quick on our feet and deal with that and adapt,” Rios said.
College staff have responded to student needs, like when students asked if the library could stay open longer, she said.
“The library only has a certain limited staff, and they’re working longer hours to be able to keep the library open,” she said.
Campus leaders have promoted the idea of a “Mariner family,” Rios said, and that’s contributed to the college’s ability to continue serving its students during the pandemic.
“We still feel like a Mariner family,” she said. “… It’s been really hard — it hasn’t been easy — but we’ve been able to pull together.”