MOU

Coastal Pines Technical College President Lonnie Roberts, second from left, and College of Coastal Georgia President Michelle Johnston, second from right, sign agreements that will allow associate of applied science education graduates from Coastal Pines who are accepted into the education program at Coastal Georgia to easily transfer to finish their bachelor’s degree.

 Provided photo

A new partnership agreement between two local colleges will allow students pursuing higher education in the Golden Isles to more easily attain bachelor’s degrees.

Representatives of College of Coastal Georgia and Coastal Pines Technical College recently signed two agreements that create clear pathways to allow associate of applied science education graduates from Coastal Pines who are accepted into the education program at CCGA to easily transfer to finish their bachelor’s degree.

