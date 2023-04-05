A new partnership agreement between two local colleges will allow students pursuing higher education in the Golden Isles to more easily attain bachelor’s degrees.
Representatives of College of Coastal Georgia and Coastal Pines Technical College recently signed two agreements that create clear pathways to allow associate of applied science education graduates from Coastal Pines who are accepted into the education program at CCGA to easily transfer to finish their bachelor’s degree.
Community leaders, faculty and staff from both institutions were in attendance for the signing, along with University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue and Technical College System of Georgia Commissioner Greg Dozier.
The partnership will guarantee that classes completed at a technical college will be accepted when a student transfers to College of Coastal Georgia.
“It’s a very special and unique agreement between the College of Coastal Georgia and the Technical College System of Georgia. This agreement is about removing barriers of access and affordability that often preclude associate of applied science graduates from getting a bachelor’s degree because the options aren’t there for them, or because their life situation isn’t conducive for a face-to-face classroom experience,” said Michelle Johnston, CCGA president.
“The bachelor’s degree portion of this program is offered through a high-touch, online program that is available, accessible and attainable.”
The first of the two agreements is between CCGA and the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG). The agreement allows for associate of applied science graduates from any technical college in the state of Georgia, including Coastal Pines, to pursue a bachelor’s degree in workforce management and leadership at Coastal Georgia.
The agreement is the first of its kind between CCGA and the TCSG.
Dozier said TCSG represents the continuing of education of citizens across the state and providing opportunities that lead to change within communities. He said the mission of TCSG is to have a well-educated, locally competitive workforce.
“TCSG is right at 50% first-generation students,” he said. “We’re changing lives each and every day. That means our communities are growing, and we’re growing together as one. I think we’re making a huge difference, and our students continue to have pathways that are endless.”
The second agreement was signed between Coastal Pines and CCGA. The agreement indicates that graduates with an Associate of Applied Science Education degree at Coastal Pines who are accepted into the education program can seamlessly transition to the college to finish their bachelor’s degree.
The agreement ensures that both institutions continue to provide outstanding teachers for the region and state, and it creates a clear pathway for students to earn their bachelor’s degree.
Lonnie Roberts, president of Coastal Pines, said he believes the agreement contributes to the educational vitality of the area.
“At the heart of this agreement is our shared commitment to put students first and provide them with the tools they need to succeed,” Roberts said. “In doing this, it will help retain talent within this region and community.”
Perdue also offered praise for the endeavor.
“We’re blessed to be in a state with ample educational opportunities to raise the bar and provide talent from communities like this,” Perdue said. “This is a partnership that lends itself to facilitating the transition from wherever someone wants to start and go all the way through in an affordable, accessible way that makes sense for their lives.
“If you change the life of young people through education, it elevates the opportunities for our state, our nation and our world.”