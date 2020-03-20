Some of the cherished spring events for local schools and colleges may not go on this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
College of Coastal Georgia has canceled its spring commencement ceremony, as directed by the University System of Georgia, which has asked its 26 institutions not to host the graduation ceremonies set for May.
“Trust me when I say the entire Mariner community shares in your disappointment,” college president Michelle Johnston said in a message to students Wednesday. “Commencement is one of the college’s most meaningful and cherished traditions, one that you and your families have earned in every way.”
This decision will not affect the graduation status of seniors set to receive their diplomas this May. And the college is working to find other ways to honor its spring graduates.
Glynn County Schools has postponed prom for Glynn Academy and Brunswick High. Both principals plan to assess their options after regular classes resume, which as of now is set for April 13.
A decision has not been made regarding GA and BHS graduation ceremonies.
Frederica Academy has not decided whether to cancel its prom or graduation, said John Pope, a spokesman for the school.
Brunswick Christian Academy also does not yet know if the school will cancel its high school graduation, said Guy Still, BCA principal.
“People are going to school for 12 years. We certainly don’t want to do something in haste,” he said. “But at the same time, we want to make sure we’re going to abide by the concerns that we should abide by.”
Troy University’s Brunswick campus plans for now to host its commencement ceremony May 17 at Epworth By the Sea on St. Simons Island.
Coastal Pines Technical College has not decided whether to cancel its commencement ceremony, currently scheduled for June.
Camden County High School posted an announcement on its website to inform students and parents that the school will do everything possible to stay on schedule and host prom and graduation.
Brantley County High School has not decided to change its plans for prom or graduation, said school principal Ben Horner.