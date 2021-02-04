College of Coastal Georgia’s Office of Academic Affairs announced this week the awarding of tenure and promotions for nine faculty members.
“These faculty members are being recognized for their hard work and commitment to providing Coastal Georgia students with academic instruction of the highest quality,” according to an announcement from the college.
These faculty members have worked hard to reach these important milestones in their careers, said Johnny Evans, provost and vice President for academic affairs at the college.
“We are truly fortunate to have such incredibly talented, passionate and dedicated faculty at the college,” he said. “I also want to give some special congratulations to Dr. Syvillia Averett and Dr. Courtenay Miller for being the first two African American women to achieve tenure since the college became a four-year institution. Time and time again they have proven themselves to be exceptional teachers, mentors and active participants in the Mariner community.”
The following faculty members have been tenured and promoted to associate professor:
• Dr. Syvillia Averett – Assistant Professor to Associate Professor of Mathematics
• Dr. Courtenay Miller – Assistant Professor to Associate Professor of Mathematics
The following faculty members have been promoted to associate professor:
• Dr. Richard “Robby” Roberson – Assistant Professor to Associate Professor of Hospitality and Tourism
• Dr. Craig Gentzle – Assistant Professor to Associate Professor of Management
The following faculty member has been promoted to senior lecturer:
• Stephanie Conner – Lecturer to Senior Lecturer of English
The following faculty members have been promoted to professor:
• Dr. Marci Culley – Associate Professor to Professor of Psychology
• Dr. Elizabeth Wurz (deceased) – Associate Professor to Professor of English
• Dr. Jennifer Gray – Associate Professor to Professor of English
• Dr. Jennifer Hatchel – Associate Professor to Professor of Biology