College of Coastal Georgia announced last month that it had acquired former Village Oven café and bakery at 1407 Union St. in downtown Brunswick for its culinary program.
“The facility will help sustain the college’s contribution to the region’s hospitality, tourism and culinary arts industry and economic development efforts,” per a press release from the CCGA.
Lecture classes for the college’s culinary program are taught at the campus in Brunswick, but the teaching kitchen is located in the Camden County.
“In moving the program from Camden, students have a more significant opportunity to participate in internships and cooperative education experiences at local restaurants, hotels, resorts and other culinary establishments,” the release states. “These practical experiences help students develop industry connections, refine their skills, and gain real-world insights.”
CCGA President Michelle Johnston said she was looking forward to the local college having a great presence in downtown Brunswick.
“The local community has always been a great supporter of the college,” she said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to having more opportunities to engage with the community and bring more students to the downtown area.
While the former Village Oven location will not be open to the public anymore, Johnston suggested that the public could have opportunities to see students efforts in the facility firsthand.
“Although this building will primarily serve as an instructional space, we hope to showcase the work of our culinary students during special occasions and hosted events,” the statement reads.
Pending some renovations and improvements, the facility should be open in time for the fall semester.
Drew Gahagan, a chemical engineer-turned-baker, opened The Village Oven in 2017. He told The News at the time that the café was inspired by small, family owned bistros in Europe. Gahagan announced he would be retiring after the acquisition of his business on The Village Oven’s website.