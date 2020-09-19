Caution urged as Hurricane Teddy passes far offshore
Hurricane Teddy is not expected to make landfall in the continental United States, but local government and weather authorities encourage caution on the coast over the weekend.
Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in Jacksonville said Friday that the Golden Isles might see some higher-than-normal surf and strong rip currents as a result of the storm’s passing, but otherwise, no direct effects are expected.
Glynn County government encouraged citizens to be wary of currents on the beach over the weekend, as lifeguards are not on duty after Labor Day.
While unrelated to Hurricane Teddy, nor’easter-like conditions are anticipated through the weekend resulting from high atmospheric pressure over New England.
Earlier forecasts of heavy rain coming from the remnants of Hurricane Sally have been revised, according to the weather service. The remnants of Sally passed over the Carolinas Friday afternoon and were no longer a concern for Georgia.